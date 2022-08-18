‘Sporting’ A Fresh Coat Of Paint, The Sportsman’s Cafe Has Reopened In Pittsfield

As I wrote on Tuesday, the Pecks Rd. area of Pittsfield is coming back to life! "Old Man Jeff's BBQ Company" announced their soon-to-be-open restaurant in the old PortSmitts, and now...

Ladies And Gentlemen, Sporties is BACK!

I had a chance to speak to Jonathan "Griff" Griffin, on Thursday who said that the popular bar reopened last Friday after closing on Mar. 16, 2020, due to COVID.

Griffin and Mike Martino now co-own The Sportsman's Cafe, nicknamed "Sporties", located at 415 Pecks Rd. in Pittsfield. Griffin had worked for the bar since 2000 before recently buying it.

"We're a neighborhood bar, mostly all neighborhood people except for late at night when we get some other people in there, but for the most part, it's a neighborhood bar". -Griffin

Sporties will be open Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Griffin said not much has changed inside the bar, except for some cleaning and a fresh coat of paint. Cold canned beer and other drinks, the pool table, and the jukebox all remain inside! After some repairs in the kitchen, food will be available for purchase in the future.

Over the course of the last two years, former patrons of the bar, which has been around since the 1930s were "dying for it to come back". Originally called "Deets Cafe", the second owner changed it to "Sportsman's Cafe", as he was a big hunter and fisherman, said Griffin.

"At one time, it was a true sportsman's bar, but now we see all walks of life."

Griffin also said that Jeff (Old Man Jeff's BBQ Company) has been sending down some food for the guys to sample. Great stuff and welcome back!