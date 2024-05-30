If you had to guess, Massachusetts friends and neighbors, what would you think would be the most expensive college or university in the Commonwealth? And your first two guesses don't count.

Here's a hint: It's not one of the universities you'd probably expect such as Harvard or the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (M.I.T.). Heck, those two prestigious institutes of higher learning didn't even place in the Top 10!

The Boston Business Journal recently did a roundup of the 20 costliest schools in Massachusetts and--here's a surprise!--Harvard University and M.I.T. (both in Cambridge) ranked at #15 and #11, respectively.

Can you guess what college right here in Berkshire County ranked at #12? The answer is Williams College in Williamstown with a yearly tuition cost of over $81,000! WOW! Just thinking about the universities in the top 10 scares me a little.

According to the Boston Business Journal's report, 14 colleges in Massachusetts had yearly costs for students exceeding $80,000. As my grandfather would always say, "That ain't chicken feed!" (I'm guessing that "way back when" chicken feed was fairly cheap. I'm not sure if it is nowadays.)

What colleges and universities made the Top 10 in terms of high costs? When you add things up like tuition, housing costs, meals, etc. it can get very expensive.

The Top 10 Costliest Universities/Colleges In Massachusetts:

10. Hult International Business School in Cambridge. Student costs for the 2023/'24 school year are just under $83,000.

9. Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley. 2023/'24 student costs are $82,980.

8. Wellesley College in Wellesley Big jump from #9! Student costs for 2023/'24 almost $84,000.

7. Amherst College in Amherst. Another big jump! Student costs are slightly under $85,000.

6. Tufts University, Medford/Somerville. Student costs for 2023/'24 are just over $85,500.

5. Smith College in Northampton. Latest student costs are slightly over $86,000.

4. Brandeis University in Waltham. 2023/'24 student costs are $86,242.

Two More Schools Before We Find Out The Most Expensive School In Massachusetts

3. Boston University. Student costs for 2023/'24 are $86,363

2. Olin College of Engineering, Needham. 2023/'24 student costs hover around $86,474.

The Most Expensive College In Massachusetts For The 2023/'24 School Year:

1. Northeastern University, Boston. The latest student costs for Northeastern are $86,821! "That ain't chicken feed!"

There you have it! The 10 most expensive universities in the Bay State. For more cool pics and information, visit Boston Business Journal's website here!

