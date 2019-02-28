Spring Is In The Air In Stockbridge

Let's face it, we are all tired of winter and warmer weather is on the horizon as we have an idea on how we can get you in a "spring time" frame of mind. The Berkshire Botanical Garden presents an exhibition of New England and South African bulbs that are rarely seen here in the Northeast.

You can view the flora free of charge at The Fitzpatrick Conservancy located at 5 West Stockbridge Road in Stockbridge between March 4th and March 29th every weekday from 9 am to 4 pm and on Saturdays and Sundays between 9 am and 3 pm as visitors will get an opportunity to view the delicate Narcissus Romieuxii, tulips and grape hyanciths that will be in full display.

This presentation is the garden's annual spring time gift to the community as you are encouraged to visit often with different bulbs blooming throughout the month. For more information on upcoming events log on to their web site by going here . You can also phone (413) 298-3926 or send an email . While you are there, make a charitable donation which helps to educate and inspire visitors of all ages to learn more about the art and science of gardening and preservation of our environment and natural resources.