Springfield Man Arrested In Berkshire County For Vandalism

Once again, multiple law enforcement organizations working together as a team leads to the arrest of a Springfield man right here in Berkshire County. And this individual was apparently caught on camera defacing a Sheriff's Office building!

Proving the theory that "teamwork makes the dream work", Pittsfield Police and Berkshire County Sheriff's Office Deputies joined forces with Deputies from the Hampden County Sheriff's Office along with the Massachusetts State Police to locate and arrest Shacoby Kenny, 28 years old, of Springfield.

Last Thursday evening, Kenny was captured near a Cumberland Farms convenience store and taken into custody. Along with the vandalism charges, Kenny was also charged with class-A drug distribution.

According to WWLP/22 News Springfield, Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi had this to say regarding the vandalism incident(which was caught on camera):

In short, the perpetrator messed with the wrong department. We are a family here and if one of us has a problem, we all have a problem. And when you decide to attack us with such cowardice and malice, there will be legal repercussions.

At this time, Kenny is being held in jail at the Berkshire County House of Correction awaiting arraignment on drug charges and transfer for arraignment on the vandalism warrant.

