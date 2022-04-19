Springfield Police Asking For Help Identifying Amazon Truck Thief

The Facebook comedians are out in force this evening after the Springfield Police Department posted a plea for the public's help in identifying the suspect who stole an Amazon delivery truck from a city street a week ago Sunday, April 10th.

The suspect was very fashionably decked out in purple...

The suspect was decked out in all purple except for the black mask they were wearing. The masked seemed to be for their personal protection from the coronavirus as opposed to for the concealment of their identity. However, it did both.

(Above: The suspect dubbed by a Facebook responder, "The Lavender Bandit.")

The responses on Facebook by those that saw the post were very comical...

The Facebook one-line comedians were taking their shots at this one. They were slinging them all over the place.

Some of the best...

"Hope my stuff isn't on that truck!" (That was my initial thought too... HA!)

"If the cops hang around Girard Ave long enough they’ll eventually catch up to the lavender bandit."

"Glad she's wearing a mask. Safety first!"

"I hope they finished the route."

"All jokes aside my MacBook was on that truck." I guess that one isn't that funny if it's true!

Do you have any idea who the suspect is? It's not known if the suspect is male or female, but in either case, they are certainly color coordinated! The Springfield Police Detective Bureau is seeking the public's help in identifying the suspect involved in the theft of the truck. Stolen and then abandoned... The truck was stolen at around 3:20 pm on Florence Street and was later located in the city unoccupied on Girard Avenue.

(Above: The Amazon truck was stolen here, on Florence Street)

Send your tips here:

If you know who this suspect is you can call 413-735-1509 and leave a message if the Detective does not pick up or anonymously Text-A-Tip. Text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) type SOLVE and your tip.

