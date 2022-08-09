Springfield Police Get 3 Deadly Weapons Off The Streets In 4 Days
Police in the City of Springfield, continue to push forward with their efforts to get dangerous firearms off of city streets. They have seized at least three loaded guns since Thursday in various different raids, according to posts made on the department's Facebook page on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday respectively.
(Above: A firearm, drugs, and cash seized from 34-year-old Luis Gonzalez on Thursday)
Springfield Police officers recovered a stolen, loaded firearm on Friday (Aug. 5th) and arrested 32-year-old Zachary Lyons in the process. According to a Facebook post today, the firearm was loaded and had been reported stolen out of the State of Vermont.
(Above: A stolen firearm that was seized on Friday, Aug. 5th.)
On Sunday (Aug. 7th), members of the North End C3 Unit seized a loaded firearm, additional ammunition, and oxycodone while arresting four suspects on the 0-100 block of State Street in Springfield. Arrested were 19-year-old Jeibrian Merced, 20-year-old Julian Merced, 18-year-old Daniel Walker, and 23-year-old Rashel Pena, all of Springfield.
(Above: Loaded firearm seized along with oxycodone during a bust on State Street in Springfield)
You can read about the details of each arrest on the Springfield Police Department Facebook page, HERE.
How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving