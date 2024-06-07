That Ball of Leaves in Your Massachusetts Tree Isn’t a Bird Nest

Massachusetts is home to beautiful nature along with some fascinating outdoor sites. Depending on the season, if you're out walking in the woods or even in your backyard you may notice a large ball of leaves up in the tree. It's not a bird's nest, it's something that squirrels make to try to keep warm in the winter known as a drey. Squirrel nests or dreys consist of branches, moss, and pine needles and are built near the trunk or at the fork of two strong branches for stability.

What are the Most Common Types of Squirrel Species in Massachusetts?

The most common squirrel species in Massachusetts are both gray and red squirrels and you'll be able to see their dreys throughout the state. I remember seeing one not too long ago at a friend's house in North Adams but they can be found in bigger areas like Worcester, Springfield, etc.

Massachusetts Folks May Notice They See Squirrels Throughout the Year

Squirrels don't hibernate in the winter and though they would prefer to be in a warmer area like an attic or tree cavity, they will make do in these homemade dreys that they construct before the active winter season takes effect. It's worth noting that one of their mating seasons is in January and February which could be a reason why you'll see such a squirrel explosion in the warm months.

Another Reason Why Squirrels Build Dreys

Another reason that squirrels build nests or dreys is to have a safe area for their young when they are born and grow as you'll see in the BBC Earth video below.

Next time you're outside and you see a big clump of leaves in a tree you just may be looking at a squirrel drey. Don't forget to have your cell phone with you so you can snap a photo.

