In Massachusetts, it seems like we can never escape price increases. For one reason or another, they have become part of everyday life. Whether it's groceries, rent, heat, gas, or clothing, we're forking out more money on everyday necessities.

Massachusetts Residents Now Have to Pay More to Mail Items

If you haven't sent a bill or a letter by mail lately, the next time you do, you'll discover that it will cost you five cents more for a stamp. That's right, the United States Postal Service (USPS) just increased the price of a stamp from 73 cents to 78 cents. The price increase went into effect on Sunday, July 13.

Why Did the United States Postal Service Raise the Price of a Stamp by Five Cents?

According to the USPS, the price increase, which is part of an overall 2025 increase for shipping services, occurred because the agency's governors believe the new rates will keep the Postal Service competitive while providing the agency with needed revenue. The USPS also stated the following in a press release on its website:

As part of the 10-year comprehensive strategic Delivering for America plan, these proposed changes will support the Postal Service in creating a revitalized organization capable of achieving its public service mission — providing a nationwide, integrated network for the delivery of mail and packages at least six days a week — in a cost-effective and financially sustainable manner over the long term, just as the U.S. Congress has intended.

Whether you're mailing items to Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in Massachusetts and throughout the country, get ready to pay 78 cents for a single stamp. If you have any questions about the price increase or need to purchase stamps, you can call 844-737-7826 or go here.

