Start Your Summer On A Swingin’ Note

Dewey Hall on Main Street in Sheffield will present their monthly swing dance featuring Chops, Sauerkraut and Krewtons, a pretty interesting combination if you ask me as this rockabilly based band presents a rocking appeal for all ages. they are familiar with audiences in neighboring Columbia county as they have performed at road houses and honky-tonks from Craryville to Copake Falls, New York.

The group consists of Chops Laconte on bass as he has performed with Brian Setzer (former lead singer of The Stray Cats) and he performs on a regular basis with other musical legends that include Wanda Jackson and The Luster Kings.

Seth Travis is a musician around town who is the upright bassist with The Wiyos and has performed with The Blue Ribbon Boys, The Big Iron Skillet Band and The Contra Dance band and the Russet Trio. He picked up the "sauerkraut" moniker as he creates the famous hot dog topping along with other fermented vegetables. If you need to learn more about his culinary skills, log on here.

Jim Krewson is the group's back-up vocalist and drummer as his claim to fame is featured with the locally based band Jim, Jennie & The Pine Tops.

Tickets are available on a sliding scale that range anywhere between $10 and $20. The show begins this Friday evening, June 21st at 9 pm. Doors will open at 7:30 pm and you can par take in a dance lesson with Harry Pisila. Beginners are welcome and no partner is necessary. Refreshments will also be available.

For more information on future events that will be presented in this historic south county venue, log on to Dewey Hall's web site.

