State Announces Rapid Response COVID Testing for Schools

As students across The Commonwealth prepare to go back to school, Gov. Baker announced the state is planning to roll out a rapid response testing program that can be made available to any school in the state.

The announcement came yesterday at a press conference at which the Governor said the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) and Department of Public Health (DPH) will release guidance detailing how the program, which could be similar to a program the National Guard conducted at nursing homes this spring, will function.

This program will be designed to quickly deliver testing resources for students and school personnel if there are multiple cases in a cohort that requires larger-scale testing than a community may have access to currently. This program can be deployed to test students within a particular classroom or other groups. A local health department and the Department of Public Health at the state level will work with a local school district to determine certain conditions are met, and that this program should be deployed. Gov. Charlie Baker

Baker also said the state will extend its Stop the Spread testing initiative "in several communities with the highest rate of COVID through the end of September" to ensure there's sufficient access to testing as teachers and students return to classroom settings.

Based on the school reopening plans submitted to the state as of Monday, Baker said earlier this week that 70% of districts are planning to conduct some sort of in-classroom education this fall. On Thursday, he said 314 of the state's 351 cities and towns "are experiencing next to no viral spread" and fall into the state's two lowest risk categories.