State Health Officials Warn Of Illness Linked To Massachusetts Spa

Aren't spa visits supposed to be relaxing, Massachusetts friends and neighbors? Not so with one spa in particular, however. Health officials are pointing fingers at a Massachusetts spa they say is responsible for a recent serious illness.

WWLP/22 News Springfield reports that several recent cases of iatrogenic botulism can be traced back to injections of cosmetic botulinum toxin (better known to you and me as Botox) at a specific health and beauty spa in the Commonwealth.

Although instances are rare, botulism can be life-threatening. Symptoms of botulism can include slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, difficulty breathing, muscle weakness, and paralysis.

The spa in question is Rodrigo Beauty located in the city of Milton on Granite Avenue. Officials are urging that if you or someone you know had Botox injections at this spa between May 1 and June 4, please call the public health department at 617-983-6800.

According to 22 News (via a press release from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health):

The agency (DPH) said that people can prevent illness by getting injections only from licensed practitioners. The injections include doses of the toxins at levels that are mandated and approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that iatrogenic botulism can definitely occur when too much botulinum toxin is injected for cosmetic reasons. Also, it can occur when too much is injected for medical reasons.

Actually, the CDC has lots of helpful information concerning various types of botulism. To find out more, head to their website by clicking here. For more on the news story, visit WWLP's website here.

