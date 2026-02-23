Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey Declares State of Emergency

If you were hoping that winter would end early, think again. Unless you've been living under a rock, you know that Massachusetts is being slammed with yet another winter storm today. Here in the Berkshires, there's a winter storm warning calling for a total of 8 to 16 inches, which remains in effect through 7 pm this evening (2/23).

As you would expect, most schools in the Berkshires are closed today and many town offices throughout the Berkshires have shut down as well. The BRTA has even suspended services for today.

If you have to work, hopefully you are working remotely. That is actually part of the governor's State of Emergency declaration for Massachusetts. Healey has directed all non-emergency executive branch employees to work remotely today (2/23).

According to mass.gov, Governor Healey has authorized the activation of up to 200 Massachusetts National Guard members to support storm response operations. Guard teams will ready high-water rescue vehicles to assist with the transportation of first responders and critical personnel in flood-prone areas. Working in close coordination with MEMA, the National Guard will pre-position equipment and deploy resources strategically to ensure resources are in place where they are needed most.

Some Other Things You Should Know About Today's Massachusetts State of Emergency and Safety Preparedness Tips

Healey is also urging Massachusetts residents to do the following:

Stay off the roads if possible

Gas up vehicles

Clear snow and ice from vehicle hoods and windows

Don't crowd maintenance vehicles

Slow down and move over for emergency vehicles

Prepare for power outages/Have emergency kits ready to go

For more safety preparedness tips and complete details regarding today's state of emergency, check out the full press release by going here.

