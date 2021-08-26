State Police Bust 29-Year Old on the Mass Pike with 5 Guns, Drugs and Cash

A State Trooper witnessing a Jeep Wrangler drive through a construction zone on the Mass Pike late last night led to the arrest of the driver 29-year-old Christian Avila of Springfield. State Police Trooper Casey Boyle watched Avila drive through a construction zone which included a night crew working on a highway project according to a post to the Mass State Police Facebook page.

Police Trooper Boyle pulled the vehicle over and after approaching he noticed a rifle in plain view in the backseat of the Jeep. Avil lied to Trooper Boyle stating it was an air rifle. Upon further inspection it was a loaded gun with a bullet in the chamber according to the State Police report. An additional search of the Jeep turned up four more firearms. Three 9mm pistols. All without serial numbers (ghost guns) and an AR-15 style 5.56mm, along with numerous rounds of ammo. The search also turned up seven bottles of prescription meds and over $4,000 in cash.

Avil, who does not possess a license to carry firearms, was placed under arrest transported to the Westfield State Police Barracks. He was later transported to Chicopee District Court to face several serious offenses...

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle in Construction Zone; Marked Lanes Violation; Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle; Possession of a Class B Drug with Intent to Distribute; Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device; Possession of Ammunition without FID Card, four counts; Carrying a Loaded Firearm, four counts; Illegal Possession of a Firearm, four counts; Possession of a Large Capacity Weapon in Commission of a Felony; and Possession of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, three counts.

Avil's bail was set at $10,000.

(Photo by Mass State Police)

