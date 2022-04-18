State Police Investigating Single Car Fatal Rollover In Methuen

There was a fatal single-car rollover in Methuen early this morning.

Massachusetts State Troopers assigned to State Police-Andover responded at approximately 5:40 this morning to reports of a single-vehicle rollover crash that occurred on Route 213 westbound prior to Route 93 in Methuen.

The driver was identified as a 26-year-old Lawrence man...

Police, upon their arrival, discovered the operator, who was identified as 26-year-old Raul Arias, of Lawrence, suffering from serious injuries. Arias was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The vehicle hit a guardrail before flipping over, the driver was killed...

According to the Massachusetts State Police media relations website, a preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle, a 2003 Jeep Liberty, came in contact with the guardrail to the left side of the roadway before rolling over. No other vehicles are believed to have been involved in the crash. Arias succumbed to his injuries while at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation...

Lane closures were in place until approximately 7:45 this morning. This crash remains under investigation by members of Troop A of the Massachusetts State Police with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section. State Police were assisted on the scene by Methuen Police, Methuen Fire & Emergency Medical Services, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

There is no further information available at this time. Please do not contact the barracks directly. The story may be updated if further information should become available.

