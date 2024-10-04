8 Most Wanted Fugitives By Massachusetts State Police (photos)

Massachusetts is one of many states that has fugitives on the loose. It can be quite tricky for law enforcement to track down these individuals as they're on the run and moving around regularly.

Massachusetts State Police are on the Hunt and Need Your Help

The incidents below have occurred throughout Massachusetts and have ties to Brockton, Yarmouth, Fall River, Lynn, Needham, Lawrence, and Worcester. In some cases, police have been trying to capture these fugitives for several years. You need to take extreme caution if you're anywhere near these wanted individuals but the authorities need your help. If you spot any of these individuals do not approach them as they are wanted for heinous crimes and are quite dangerous.

What Should I Do If I Come Across Any of These Individuals?

What you should do is immediately call the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at (800) 527-8873, (508) 820-2121, or your local authorities. You never know when/if any of these men could pop up in your area so it's a good idea to keep your eyes open.

Massachusetts State Police Have Worked Tirelessly Over The Years to Keep Citizens Safe By Capturing Fugitives

It's worth noting that the authorities in Massachusetts have done an excellent job over the years capturing fugitives that are somehow related to the Bay State. The police department's efforts don't go unnoticed. The fact that there aren't more on this list is a testament to the efforts the Massachusetts State Police and partnering law enforcement authorities have put in over the years. Here are the 8 fugitives that still need to be captured.

Massachusetts State Police's Most Wanted The latest list of Massachusetts Police's most wanted fugitives. Updated October 2024. Gallery Credit: mass.gov

