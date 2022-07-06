State Police Need Your Help Identifying Berkshire County Burglars
A series of burglaries in remote areas of Berkshire County is under investigation. The burglaries are apparently taking place in locations such as state parks and trailheads, and not within city or town limits.
Social media posts on Tuesday are asking for help from the public...
In a social media posting on Facebook and Twitter on Tuesday, the Massachusetts State Police said that they are trying to identify the persons shown in two fairly clear photos. The two people in the photos are suspects in a series of burglaries from motor vehicles that were parked in remote places such as trailheads, bike trails, and state parks in Berkshire County.
Here are the photos. Do these people look familiar to you?
Suspect #1
(Above: One of the suspects in a series of burglaries. Do you know who this is?)
Suspect #2
(Above: A second suspect in the recent series of burglaries from motor vehicles. Is this someone you can identify?)
Careful break-ins with no damage left behind...
According to the State Police, the breaks-ins into the vehicles are being conducted in a manner that has, at least to this point, left no damage. Police say that when the suspects gain access to the vehicles, they are grabbing wallets and have used the credit cards inside them to shop at various stores such as Walmart and Target.
Can you help?
The Massachusetts State Police are asking anyone with information about these suspects to contact Trooper Johnson at the Cheshire Barracks at 413-743-4700.
In a final note on the social media posts, the police warn residents to remember not to leave wallets or credit cards unattended in their vehicles.
