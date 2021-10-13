State Senator Adams Hinds Excited To Announce Run For Lt. Gov. of Massachusetts
State Sen. Adam Hinds announced his campaign for lieutenant governor today in front of Pittsfield City Hall. The Pittsfield Democrat lists rising housing costs, transportation challenges, climate change, and child care accessibility and affordability among his top priorities.
Hinds made the exciting announcement today via an email to the Berkshire News Network, prior to his official announcement at City hall. Here is the bulk of his statement:
Dear friends,
I have some exciting news to share with you. Today, I am officially announcing my candidacy for Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor.
I am running for Lieutenant Governor because Massachusetts needs visionary leadership to take on the greatest challenges confronting residents -- challenges that will determine the very ability of our Commonwealth to thrive in the next decade.
I have spent my career taking on some of the world’s most complex issues. I want to use my experience to make meaningful change in this state that we love so much. That means tackling the skyrocketing cost of living and inability to access homeownership, unsustainable childcare costs, traffic that is returning to pre-pandemic levels, a widening racial wealth gap and opportunity divides in our schools, as well as the tangible impacts of climate change.
Simultaneously, Massachusetts is recovering from the impacts of COVID-19 which has left so many people hanging on by a thread -- financially, emotionally, and physically.
Now is the time for transformative leadership to tackle these generational challenges and provide a real roadmap for the near term and future generations alike. This is a unique moment in our history. COVID-19 has exposed our greatest weaknesses but also highlighted our greatest strengths and connection as a Commonwealth. It’s time to fix what is structurally broken so we can come back stronger than ever.
What About Hinds' Senate Seat?
State Rep. Paul Mark is believed to be interested in running for Hinds' Massachusetts Senate seat.
