State Senator Adams Hinds Excited To Announce Run For Lt. Gov. of Massachusetts

State Sen. Adam Hinds announced his campaign for lieutenant governor today in front of Pittsfield City Hall. The Pittsfield Democrat lists rising housing costs, transportation challenges, climate change, and child care accessibility and affordability among his top priorities.

Dear friends,

I have some exciting news to share with you. Today, I am officially announcing my candidacy for Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor.

I am running for Lieutenant Governor because Massachusetts needs visionary leadership to take on the greatest challenges confronting residents -- challenges that will determine the very ability of our Commonwealth to thrive in the next decade.

I have spent my career taking on some of the world’s most complex issues. I want to use my experience to make meaningful change in this state that we love so much. That means tackling the skyrocketing cost of living and inability to access homeownership, unsustainable childcare costs, traffic that is returning to pre-pandemic levels, a widening racial wealth gap and opportunity divides in our schools, as well as the tangible impacts of climate change.

Simultaneously, Massachusetts is recovering from the impacts of COVID-19 which has left so many people hanging on by a thread -- financially, emotionally, and physically.