States that Spend the Most on St. Patrick’s Day, See Where Massachusetts Ranked

Today is a holiday in Massachusetts, and we're not talking about Christmas, Thanksgiving, or even Easter, we're talking about St. Patrick's Day!

After a long two years of pandemic life, it looks for the first time Massachusetts residents will get to celebrate March 17 in a proper way for the first time since 2019.

While St. Patrick's Day is traditionally an Irish holiday celebrating the feast day of their patron saint, originally celebrated with religious feasts and services, it has since become a celebration of Irish culture in the U.S. The Americanized version of the holiday has more to do with green beer rather than an actual celebration of the Irish culture, but you know, that's just what we do.

So I thought that given the high population of Irish decedents living in the Bay State that we for sure would take the cake as the top St. Patrick's Day spenders in the U.S., but it turns out that's just not that case.

A new survey reveals that Massachusetts is a lot further down on the list than one might think, but naturally, places that are more expensive in general and have a higher cost of living ranked higher on the list. But hello, Boston ain't cheap, so I was still surprised to see that Massachusetts ranked at NUMBER 9 on the list of states that spend the most, according to a Fox news station.

What State Spends the Most Per Person on St. Patrick's Day

New Jersey: $57.76 District of Columbia: $56.67 Nevada: $53.18 Hawaii: $52.50 Michigan: $52.33 Texas: $49.94 Florida: $49.52 Wisconsin: $48.54 Massachusetts: $48.16 New York: $46.58

What State Drinks the Most Per Person on St. Patrick's Day?

Pennsylvania: 4.26 drinks Minnesota: 4.19 drinks Mississippi: 4.16 drinks Missouri: 4.07 drinks Nevada: 3.92 drinks North Dakota: 3.88 drinks Massachusetts: 3.80 drinks West Virginia: 3.75 drinks Florida: 3.68 drinks Wyoming: 3.60 drinks

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.