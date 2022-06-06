States With The Most And Least Small Businesses–How’d Mass. Do?

Here's something that may come as a surprise to Berkshire County residents. Then again, this may not come as a surprise at all for some. If someone asked you in what states would you find the most and least small family-owned businesses, where do you think the Bay State would rank?

The numbers are in and it's not good. The largest online small business lender, OnDeck, put together a list ranking all the states according to their number of family-owned businesses, and Massachusetts is almost dead last!

Utilizing data from the U.S. Census Bureau's Annual Business Survey, OnDeck ranked the states with the largest proportion of family-owned businesses. South Dakota, believe it or not, has the largest share of family-run businesses at just over 43%. Idaho came in a close second with 42.3%.

New York came in last place with the smallest share of family businesses at 20.4%. Following closely behind New York at 20.8 % is Massachusetts, then New Jersey at just under 22%, then Connecticut at just over 22%.

Think about those numbers. South Dakota has more than double the percentage of family businesses as the Bay State. Turns out that over 30% of U.S. businesses are, on average, family-owned.

Also, according to OnDeck, Lima, Ohio, is the #1 metropolitan area with the largest share of family businesses, with 56% of the businesses being family-owned. There are many other points of interest from the study. Check it out at OnDeck's website here.

LOOK: States With the Most New Small Businesses Per Capita To find the top 20 states with the most new small businesses per capita, Simply Business analyzed the Census Bureau’s Business Formation Statistics from August 2020 to July 2021.

KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

