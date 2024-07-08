Statistics Show It’s Illegal To Do These 3 Things In MA

Let's face it: every state has a series of "bizarre" laws that are still in the books. According to DumbLaws.com, these infractions still exist in Massachusetts. Have you broken any lately?

Let's start with the top impediment which makes sense and you should NOT attempt to follow through as it is illegal to give beer on any alcoholic beverage to hospital patients while they are convalescing.

Alcohol could impair their health as I am a firm supporter of those who are recovering should stick with their doctor's advice and imbibing must be left out of the mix. After all, you don't want to be responsible for someone who is recovering to receive a major setback as a guilt trip would take over in more ways than one.

Moving on to # 2: While you are attending a wake and the funeral parlor offers food afterwards, it is written that all mourners are limited to eating three sandwiches.

Sounds a little far-fetched if you ask me, but there are other options that you could also indulge in. What is it they say: "Moderation is always the key to everything" therefore share the wealth with others and you won't be breaking the law in the long run.

Finally, it's a cardinal sin to put tomatoes in clam chowder.

A real no-no for traditional Massachusetts enthusiasts. Some even consider this sacrilege to even put the red vegetable in a New England dish that is sacred to many Bay State residents. But if you can believe it, this law is etched in stone on statewide law books. Plus, it is sacred for many Bay State residents who take their beloved appetizer in a serious manner. I'll go with this one as this must be served in it's original form. those who even attempt this, will get nasty stares from many here in the Commonwealth.

BOTTOM LINE: Pay heed to these Massachusetts laws as it will keep you out of trouble in the long run.

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of our sister station in New Bedford, Massachusetts https://fun107.com/strange-laws-in-massachusetts/)