Berkshire Restaurant Has a Moist Steak and Cheese Sandwich to Die For
My wife and I recently celebrated our 18th wedding anniversary, and one of the ways we celebrated was having lunch out. It's been a while since we have had a meal out together. She recently went to 110 Grill in Lenox with a couple of friends and had a delightful time. She told me to pick where to eat for lunch, and since I had never eaten there and she liked it, I chose 110 Grill.
I Was Very Pleased With My Decision
First of all, I loved the atmosphere inside. Nice and casual. Not overly fancy but definitely not shabby. Plus, the restaurant had a very friendly vibe, especially from the restaurant's team members. I decided to order the steak & cheese. Now I have consumed tons of steak and cheese subs over the years, so I was expecting it to be on par with what I have eaten in the past. I was wrong.
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This Steak & Cheese Was Something Else. It Looked Like a Typical Sandwich, But It Was So Much More
Everything about the sandwich was beyond excellent and beyond my expectations. The tender, juicy steak and caramelized onions mixed with the peppers were bursting with flavor. But the way the cheese was melted into the other ingredients was very impressive. The cheese just wasn't melted on top; it was layered in with the rest of the ingredients. I would have to say that it was the smoothest, lushest, most moist steak & cheese I have ever eaten. With each bite, I could feel the cheese just dripping down the back of my throat. It was heaven in my mouth. Philadelphia, watch out.
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Big and Juicy
The steak and cheese was served on a toasted sub roll. I had to cut it in half because of the size, along with how juicy the sandwich was. The best way I can describe the steak & cheese sandwich at 110 Grill in a nutshell is that it could be a dessert to a meal. That's how good it is.
How Was The Staff? Second to None
I would be remiss if I didn't mention the quality of service. Our waitress was on it from start to finish. She was always smiling, always positive, and just a charm. As I stated earlier, my wife and I haven't eaten out together in a while, and I am so happy that we chose 110 Grill. One thing is for sure: we'll be back.
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