Step Away COVID! The Kids are Having Fun This Weekend in South Berkshire

Thanks to COVID-19 vaccinations and people choosing to get vaccinated, more and more activities are making a return. Dewey Hall has a summer treat for children and families as they present their outdoor "Young at Heart Series," which will take place on Saturdays at 10am from May 15-Sept. 11 (excluding Aug. 7) in Dewey Hall's Backyard at 91 Main Street, Sheffield. The space opens at 9:45am with the fun and entertainment beginning at 10:00. Tickets are free and donations are greatly appreciated.

The series will feature different art forms each week in an engaging light-hearted way. Below is the "Young at Heart" Schedule:

  • May 15- Roger the Jester
  • May 22- Aldo Lavaggi (music)
  • May 29- Tall Tales and Flights of Fancy (storytelling)
  • June 5- Family Dance Around the World
  • June 12- Roger the Jester
  • June 19- Tall Tales and Flights of Fancy (storytelling)
  • June 26- Erika Ludwig (music)
  • July 3- Family Dance Around the World
  • July 10- Roger the Jester
  • July 17- Aldo Lavaggi (music)
  • July 24- Tall Tales and Flights of Fancy (storytelling)
  • July 31- Roger the Jester
  • Aug 14- Family Dance Around the World
  • Aug 21- Roger the Jester
  • Aug 28- Tall Tales and Flights of Fancy (storytelling)
  • Sept 4- Family Dance Around the World
  • Sept 11- Roger the Jester

Since we are not out of the woods yet, you'll want to keep these things in mind and follow these guidelines.

  • Party size limit of 4. Each party will have a 5 ft diameter circle to sit in. Each circle’s edge is 6ft away from the next. Please reserve your parties tickets together your space can be reserved.
  • You'll want to bring your own blanket or chair to sit on.
  • You need to reserve your tickets online ahead of time. Space is limited!
  • Like with most if not all gatherings, masks and physical distancing required

A fun summer is lined up for the kids. Isn't this just a breath of fresh air?

