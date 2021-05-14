Thanks to COVID-19 vaccinations and people choosing to get vaccinated, more and more activities are making a return. Dewey Hall has a summer treat for children and families as they present their outdoor "Young at Heart Series," which will take place on Saturdays at 10am from May 15-Sept. 11 (excluding Aug. 7) in Dewey Hall's Backyard at 91 Main Street, Sheffield. The space opens at 9:45am with the fun and entertainment beginning at 10:00. Tickets are free and donations are greatly appreciated.

The series will feature different art forms each week in an engaging light-hearted way. Below is the "Young at Heart" Schedule:

May 15- Roger the Jester

May 22- Aldo Lavaggi (music)

May 29- Tall Tales and Flights of Fancy (storytelling)

June 5- Family Dance Around the World

June 12- Roger the Jester

June 19- Tall Tales and Flights of Fancy (storytelling)

June 26- Erika Ludwig (music)

July 3- Family Dance Around the World

July 10- Roger the Jester

July 17- Aldo Lavaggi (music)

July 24- Tall Tales and Flights of Fancy (storytelling)

July 31- Roger the Jester

Aug 14- Family Dance Around the World

Aug 21- Roger the Jester

Aug 28- Tall Tales and Flights of Fancy (storytelling)

Sept 4- Family Dance Around the World

Sept 11- Roger the Jester

Since we are not out of the woods yet, you'll want to keep these things in mind and follow these guidelines.

Party size limit of 4. Each party will have a 5 ft diameter circle to sit in. Each circle’s edge is 6ft away from the next. Please reserve your parties tickets together your space can be reserved.

You'll want to bring your own blanket or chair to sit on.

You need to reserve your tickets online ahead of time. Space is limited!

Like with most if not all gatherings, masks and physical distancing required

A fun summer is lined up for the kids. Isn't this just a breath of fresh air?

