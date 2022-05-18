Still Wary Of COVID? Here Are 10 Berkshire Restaurants That Offer Outdoor Dining
Massachusetts is currently experiencing another wave of COVID infections even after experts were thinking that Spring's warmer weather would quell another surge.
Please do not take this post the wrong way, I am in NO WAY saying that eating indoors is unsafe or a virus super spreader. I am just saying transmission of COVID is less likely outdoors and if you are still wary about getting infected, eating outside may be a nice option to enjoy yourself and/or support a local establishment.
HERE ARE 10 BERKSHIRE RESTAURANTS THAT OFFER OUTDOOR DINING
1. 51 PARK IN LEE
Enjoy delicious and unique entrees, sandwiches, burgers, salads and wood fired pizzas hot from the oven. We offer a wide selection of craft beers, wines, and signature cocktails. Great kids menu as well, so bring the whole family for a great time.
2. ROASTED GARLIC IN PITTSFIELD
Located on West Housatonic St. and owned by the Soldato family, this is a good spot for apps and drinks and pizza, burgers, pasta, and other entrees. Plenty of outside dining.
3. BROOKHAUS SPORTS PUB AND RESTAURANT IN LANESBOROUGH
During the warmer weather, we offer a large outdoor area with an enclosed outdoor pavilion, that offers a full menu, bar, flat-screen HD TV's and outdoor seating. The Brookhouse is a locally owned, family-run restaurant. The Brookhouse Sports Pub & Restaurant is open daily 12PM until 9PM, (Closed Mondays) and just minutes from downtown Pittsfield, MA.
4. THE PURPLE PUB IN WILLIAMSTOWN
Located on Spring St. this is a nice spot for drink and casual fare.
5. OLDE HERITAGE TAVERN IN LENOX
It’s no secret that the Heritage has been a second home to Lenox locals for years, but it’s our love of community that makes our humble tavern a gathering place for friends, both old and new alike.
6. BARRINGTON BREWERY AND RESTAURANT IN GREAT BARRINGTON
7. LIFT BISTROPUB IN PITTSFIELD
New and located at Bousquet Mountain on Dan Fox Drive, you can enjoy panoramic views of the mountain while you eat.
8. OLDE FORGE RESTAURANT IN LANESBOROUGH
Not just wings!
The Olde Forge Restaurant has been serving Lanesboro and the surrounding area for more than 40 years.
9. AJ'S TRAILSIDE PUB IN ADAMS
Located on Pleasant St., they are open 7 days a week for lunch and dinner.
10. FRANKIE'S RISTORANTE IN LENOX
Located on Main St.
A place where you can share laughs and good times while enjoying true Italian-American food with a warm and attentive old fashioned service among friends and family. We pride ourselves in making everything fresh using quality ingredients from local farms and businesses.