Sting Announces Local Date…Foo Fighters Cancel Entire Tour…2022 Concert Listing
Sting is on the road circling the globe embarking on over 80 dates beginning tonight in Germany and currently scheduled to end in France in October. This week the tour announced dates fairly close to the Berkshires.
There are two dates within driving distance of the Berkshires. The earliest date to see Sting is Sunday, May 15th at Mohegan Sun, and the latest date announced was for his appearance at SPAC in Saratoga Springs on Wednesday, September 7th.
Tickets for the Mohegan Sun show in May are on sale now. Tickets for the SPAC show in September go on sale tomorrow (Thursday) at 10 am through Ticketmaster and the SPAC box office.
On another concert note, the Foo Fighters announced yesterday that they have canceled all of their upcoming tour dates following the tragic death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins last week. In the written statement the band said “We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.” The Foo Fighters had a scheduled date at SPAC in Saratoga Springs on July 19th. Refunds are available at the point of purchase.
Check out the list below for a list of concerts scheduled this year at venues in and around the Berkshires.
Concert Listing Updated 03/30/22
MAY
Wednesday 05/18/22 The Who - T.D. Garden – Boston
Thursday 05/28/22 The Who - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts – Bethel NY
Saturday 05/21/22 Garth Brooks – Gillette Stadium – Foxborough MA
JUNE
Thursday 06/02/22 Zac Brown Band – SPAC – Saratoga NY
Thursday 06/02/22 Tim McGraw – Xfinity Center – Hartford CT
Friday 06/03/22 Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – SPAC – Saratoga NY
Tuesday 06/07/22 Paul McCartney – Fenway Park - Boston MA
Wednesday 06/08/22 Paul McCartney – Fenway Park - Boston MA
Thursday 06/16/22 Doobie Bros with Michael McDonald -SPCA – Saratoga NY
Friday 06/17/22 Ringo Star and his All-Star Band – Tanglewood – Lenox MA
Saturday 06/18/22 Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams - Tanglewood – Lenox MA
Monday 06/20/22 Justin Bieber-T.D. Garden – Boston
Tuesday 06/21/21 Steely Dan and Steve Winwood – SPAC – Saratoga NY
Friday 06/22/21 Rod Stewart - SPCA – Saratoga NY
Sunday 06/26/22 Jack Johnson – Xfinity Center – Hartford CT
JULY
Sunday 07/03/22 James Taylor - Tanglewood – Lenox MA
Tuesday 07/12/22 Roger Waters-T.D. Garden – Boston
Friday 07/15/22 New Kids, Salt N Pepa, Rick Astley, En Vogue – TD Garden
Friday 07/15/22 Zac Brown Band – Fenway Park - Boston
Sunday 07/17/22 Chicago and Brian Wilson – SPAC – Saratoga NY
Sunday 07/17/22 Backstreet Boys – Xfinity Theatre – Hartford CT
Monday 07/18 Janet Jackson – TD Garden – Boston ------------Cancelled
Tuesday 07/19/22 Foo Fighters – SPAC – Saratoga NY ---------Cancelled
Wednesday 07/20/22 Roger Waters-Times Union Center – Albany NY
Thursday 07/21/22 The Weekend with Doja Cat Gillette Stadium – Foxborough MA
Friday 07/22/22 Rod Stewart-Cheap Trick-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY
Saturday 07/23/22 Backstreet Boys – SPAC – Saratoga NY
Sunday 07/24/22 Steve Miller Band - SPCA – Saratoga NY
Wednesday 07/27/22 Elton John (Final Tour)-Gillette Stadium, MA
Thursday 07/28/22 Elton John (Final Tour)-Gillette Stadium, MA
Saturday 07/23/22 Back Street Boys-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY
Sunday 07/31/22 Matchbox 20-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY
AUGUST
Friday 08/05/22 Shawn Mendes – TD Garden – Boston
Saturday 08/06/22 Shawn Mendes – TD Garden - Boston
Friday 08/05/22 Motley Crew, Def Lep, Poison, Joan Jett – Fenway Park - Boston
Friday 08/06/22 Motley Crew, Def Lep, Poison, Joan Jett – Fenway Park - Boston
Wednesday 08/07/21 Lady Gaga – Fenway Park
Sunday 08/14/22 Luke Bryan - SPCA – Saratoga NY
Wednesday 08/17/22 REO Speedwagon & Styx – SPAC – Saratoga NY
Friday 08/19/22 Lady Gaga – Fenway Park - Boston
Friday 08/19/22 Goo Goo Dolls-SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY
Friday 08/26/22 Chris Stapleton - SPCA – Saratoga NY
Friday 08/26/22 Kenny Chesney – Gillette Stadium – Foxborough
Saturday 08/27/22 Kenny Chesney – Gillette Stadium – Foxborough
SEPTEMBER
Saturday 09/03/22 Judy Collin and Richard Thompson - Tanglewood – Lenox MA
Sunday 09/04/22 Van Morrison – Tanglewood – Lenox MA
Wednesday 09/07/22 Sting - SPAC - Saratoga Springs NY
Wednesday 09/07/22 My Chemical Romance – TD Garden – Boston
Thursday 09/08/22 Aerosmith – Fenway Park - Boston
Saturday 09/10/22 Red Hot Chili Peppers – Fenway Park
Wednesday 09/14/22 Shinedown - SPCA – Saratoga NY
OCTOBER
Monday 10/03/22 The Killers – TD Garden – Boston
Friday 10/21/22 Brandi Carlile – TD Garden – Boston