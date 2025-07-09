There are many amazing spots for any sort of trip you're taking in Massachusetts. And especially with the Summer months upon us, there's never really a bad spot in the Bay State for a quick getaway. But where would be a great spot in Massachusetts to go for the best off the beaten path getaway? Apparently, the choice for Massachusetts ranks among the best towns for that getaway throughout the New England region.

The ever-so-popular travel publication 'World Atlas' picked eight off-the-beaten path towns in New England for potential spots to visit. That seems like a pretty unique title for an underrated getaway spot, but we'll go with it. While there were seven other New England towns that are not in Massachusetts that were chosen for this list, I'd say we're pretty content with the quality pick they made for the Bay State.

What Massachusetts Town is Among the Best in New England for an Off-the-Beaten-Path Getaway?

While tons of vacationers and tourists may typically be heading to the typical spots like Boston, Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard, or Salem, this underrated getaway spot in on the western side of Massachusetts. In the southern region of the Berkshires is where you will find the town of Stockbridge.

Here's what 'World Atlas' had to say about Stockbridge, MA, and why it was among their picks for the best "off-the-beaten-path towns in New England":

In Massachusetts, the town of Stockbridge is full of culture, scenery, and history. One of those scenic pulls is Naumkeag, an estate known for its elegant gardens and Berkshire cottage. The historic home and public garden once belonged to a U.S. Ambassador to Great Britain and his wife. The 44-room house is open for tours of the first and second floors. Garden tours, architecture tours, and backstairs tours are also available on the grounds. Another famous artistic attraction for fans of this sort is the Norman Rockwell Museum. All the artist’s 323 Saturday Evening Post covers are on display in the museum. The exhibits are currently changing but have ranged from Norman Rockwell Illustrating Humor, to cartoon drawings, and even an I Spy! Collection...

Especially during the Summer months, everyone needs a nice off-the-beaten-path spot to getaway to. Who knew we had the top spot for such a thing throughout New England right in our own backyard? Take advantage of it while you can, Massachusetts!

