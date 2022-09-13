A Beloved Berkshire County Christmas Event Returns After Being Canceled in 2021

Christmas in the Berkshires, need I say more? Berkshire County and the holidays go hand in hand. The beauty in the Berkshires intensifies each winter when you're able to look out your window and see the beautiful, white powder covering our calm Berkshire mountains. Is there anything more breathtaking?

Not only is the Winter Scenery a Big Hit in the Berkshires, but Winter Events are also Something Special to Behold.

There are many events in the Berkshires that get people in the holiday spirit but one, in particular, has been the pinnacle of the Christmas season for over 30 years. You may remember, that last year's Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas event was canceled due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Town of Stockbridge was still decorated for the holiday season but all of the cherished in-person holiday events that usually take place over a three-day period were nixed. Who could blame the town and the chamber? COVID-19 was still very much wreaking havoc and the town made safety its top priority.

The Annual Stockbridge Tradition Returns in Normal Fashion This December but Safety is Still the Top Priority

If you were thinking that 2022 was going to be a repeat of 2021, think again. The Stockbridge Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas event and the festivities will take place from Dec. 2-4. Obviously, safety is still the top priority for this tradition which means some of the events will have mask mandates as well as proof of vaccination. That's a pretty small price to pay in order to enjoy the traditional Stockbridge Christmas event. Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas will be packed with festive dance performances, property tours, winter light displays the traditional Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas recreation, and much more. You can get all of the event details including the full schedule by going here.

