A Classic Massachusetts Christmas Attraction Already Has Dates for 2023

With the vast amounts of snow Massachusetts has received over the past couple of days, it's hard not to think about Christmas. Yes, we just came off the holidays not too long ago but doesn't this winter wonderland put you in the holiday spirit even if it is the end of winter? Okay, I tried. Seriously though, words can't express the beauty of freshly fallen snow here in the northeast. Even though it's a pain to clean and clear, Massachusetts residents are lucky to have beautiful winter scenery.

Get our free mobile app

Back to thinking about the holidays. If you are a big Christmas fan you'll want to mark these dates on your calendar as one of Massachusetts' most popular Christmas attractions is already scheduled for 2023. I think you know what I'm talking about as the event is a scene out of one of Norman Rockwell's most popular paintings. That's right the town of Stockbridge has the 34th annual "Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas" event scheduled to take place this year on December 2nd and 3rd.

As stated by the Stockbridge Chamber of Commerce:

The holiday celebration offers a full range of holiday activities for the entire family to enjoy. Live Performances, Historic Property Tours, Holiday Markets, Winterlights, Unique Shops, Restaurants and Santa show off the New England town. Capping off the weekend on Sunday the town reenacts the spirit of Norman Rockwell’s famous holiday scene Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas, complete with vintage automobiles parked in the spots occupied in the painting.

Save the dates and don't miss out on Stockbridge's historic Christmas event. You can get more details by going here.

LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. To help get everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America.

LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century Stacker compiled a list of toy crazes from the past 100 years.