Popular Retailer Just Shut Down Several Massachusetts Stores

Massachusetts continues to see the retail industry struggle and another company just closed a bunch of locations for good.

Over the past several months, a popular topic in the media is that Quincy-based supermarket retailer Stop and Shop is closing underperforming stores in a few states and Massachusetts was one of them.

Stop and Shop's president Gordon Reid made the following statement regarding the closures and why they had to occur.

Stop & Shop has evaluated its overall store portfolio and made the difficult decision to close underperforming stores to create a healthy base for the future growth of our brand. Stop & Shop is focused on growing through large, multi-year price investments and a stronger customer value proposition, both in-store and online

Stop and Shop closed its Newton store on Needham Street on Aug. 29 and seven more Massachusetts stores permanently closed their doors on Thursday, Oct. 31. They include the following:

932 North Montello St., Brockton (508) 427-0537

36 New State Highway, Raynham (508) 824-8800

341 Plymouth St., Halifax (781) 293-1961

539-571 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury (508) 842-1911

415 Cooley St., Springfield (413) 426-9504

545 Lincoln St. Worcester (508) 853-8791

24 Mattakeesett St., Pembroke (781) 293-1262

Stop & Shop representatives said the unsold food products would be donated to those in need and some animal shelters will be receiving unsold pet food and supplies.

If you have any questions regarding the recent closures, you can contact Stop and Shop by going here.

