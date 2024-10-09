Popular Massachusetts Retailer Closing a Bunch of Stores for Good

Massachusetts continues to experience businesses shutting down. In some cases, only select locations are closing their doors while other companies are shuttering for good.

The media has been a buzz over the last couple of months regarding Quincy-based supermarket company Stop and Shop closing its stores throughout a few states including several locations in Massachusetts.

Stop and Shop's president Gordon Reid made the following statement regarding the upcoming closures and why the reason behind the decision to shut down the stores.

Stop & Shop has evaluated its overall store portfolio and made the difficult decision to close underperforming stores to create a healthy base for the future growth of our brand. Stop & Shop is focused on growing through large, multi-year price investments and a stronger customer value proposition, both in-store and online

Stop and Shop has already closed its Newton store on Needham Street on Aug. 29. More closures are coming and the affected stores have to shut down in less than a month. The following Stop and Shop locations are required to shut their doors by Nov. 2. (we have included each store's phone number in case there are closures before the Nov. 2 deadline, you can call to doublecheck)

932 North Montello St., Brockton (508) 427-0537

36 New State Highway, Raynham (508) 824-8800

341 Plymouth St., Halifax (781) 293-1961

539-571 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury (508) 842-1911

415 Cooley St., Springfield (413) 426-9504

545 Lincoln St. Worcester (508) 853-8791

24 Mattakeesett St., Pembroke (781) 293-1262

You can also contact Stop and Shop with questions by going here.

