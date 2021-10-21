“Stop And Shop Express” Promises Delivery In As Little As 30 Minutes

Groceries in as little as 30 minutes... right to your door? That's what Stop & Shop's new delivery service is promising.

Stop & Shop is partnering with Instacart to launch Stop & Shop Express. It's a new service that will allow customers to shop for their groceries and other household items online, and then have them delivered in as little as 30 minutes right to your front door.

According to a press release from the grocer, the service does require a minimum order of $10 and there is a $2.99 delivery fee, but for the convenience, it seems to be well worth it. Also, deliveries will be available starting as early as 6:00 am and as late as midnight.

Stop &Shop, based in Quincy, Ma, has two locations here in Berkshire County. There are two stores in Pittsfield, one being at 1 Dan Fox Drive and the other one at 660 Merrill Road. The Stop & Shop in North Adams is located at 876 State Road.

Customers can shop Stop & Shop Express at express.stopandshop.com, and via Instacart at https://instacart.com/ stop-shop-express.

If you would like more information you can find it at www.express.stopandshop.com.

With the way things are in these COVID-19 times, this service is likely going to be well received. It's also a service that will come in very handy for those who are either homebound or have no way to get to the supermarket. Having another option to be able to have that late-night snack delivered also seems like a pretty good idea.

