Massachusetts Grocery Chain Plans on Shutting Down Underperforming Stores
The past few years have been tough for businesses. With the change in shopping habits and consumers tightening their belts, many companies have either closed or had to trim the fat. Massachusetts is no stranger to this as various retail chains, banks, and drugstores have all closed their doors to some degree.
A Massachusetts Supermarket Company Plans on Shutting Down Some Underperforming Stores
Another business that plans to trim the fat is Massachusetts supermarket grocer Stop & Shop. It was announced recently by a few sources including The U.S. Sun and Supermarket News among others that the Quincy-based supermarket company will be closing an unspecified number of stores due to financial struggles. Here's a quick summary from the The U.S. Sun.
The group has plans to close down an unspecified number of stores under the Stop & Shop banner as part of its continuous effort to improve the chain’s performance, per Grocery Dive.
With these changes and closures Stop and Shop plans on making some price reductions and store renovation updates.
Will Any Massachusetts Stores Be Closing?
As of this writing, there's no word on which Stop and Shop locations will be affected by the closures. Stop and Shop operates over 400 stores in the northeast including Massachusetts. Some of the bigger Massachusetts areas include Springfield, Worcester, and Boston.
Stop & Shop is One of My Favorite Places to Shop
I love shopping at Stop & Shop. My preferred method is the pickup option but I also enjoy shopping in-store as the aisles are very organized and the store isn't jammed wall-to-wall with shoppers like a few other grocery stores I have shopped at. Plus, the staff is super friendly and accommodating. From my experience, the store's return policy is also straightforward with no hassle. The entire process is easy. Selfishly, I hope the locations closest to me aren't going anywhere. Keep checking back for updates on which locations will be affected by the planned closures.
