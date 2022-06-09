If you're still on the hunt for a job, or maybe even a new career, you might be interested in this. This Saturday, June 11, Stop & Shop will be hosting a one-day career fair! Perhaps I should clarify. All Western Massachusetts Stop & Shops. Gives you plenty to pick from, right?

Job applicants can stop by any Western Massachusetts Stop & Shop this Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and get an interview right there and then. Stop & Shop is looking to fill all sorts of positions for e-commerce and in-store, full and part-time.

That includes union positions in bakery, deli, grocery, produce, and seafood departments. Also, they're looking to fill unionized positions on the overnight shift as well as baggers, cashiers, and home shoppers.

According to Stop & Shop, part-time positions can be as much as 28 hours of work every week. And Stop & Shop stresses that part-timers receive competitive pay, paid training, flexible schedules, a Stop & Shop discount, paid time off, and plenty of opportunities for advancement.

Keep in mind that 16-year-olds may apply for bagger and cashier positions. All other positions require applicants to be at least 18-years-old. Also remember that if prior commitments don't allow you to attend the career fair, you can always apply on their website.

