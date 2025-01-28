A Massachusetts supermarket chain is about to make the shopping and saving experience much easier for in-store shoppers.

Grocery shopping is something most of us have to do. Honestly, it's not one of my favorite activities, but I make the best of it. The shopping experience has become more enjoyable in recent years. The fact that I can do my shopping on my computer or tablet and have it delivered to my vehicle is a much more preferred experience than spending hours in the store and waiting through long lines to check out. That's just me.

One Massachusetts Grocer is About to Make The In-Store Shopping Experience Easier Particularly When it Comes to Saving Money on Store Items

Quincy-based supermarket chain Stop and Shop will be rolling out its new in-store kiosk designed to help shoppers save. According to CSA, the Savings Station allows Stop & Shop customers to quickly and easily activate all weekly circular digital coupons, and personalized offers, with no smartphone, internet access, or computer required. So if you don't have internet access at home or aren't that tech-savvy the kiosk will make your life easier and allow you to save like the folks who currently use the Stop & Shop app.

When Will Shoppers Be Able to Use The Kiosk?

Stop and Shop is set to roll out the new kiosk this Saturday, Feb. 1 at all Stop & Shop locations including Massachusetts stores like Boston, Worcester, Springfield...everywhere there's a Stop and Shop store. Try it out this weekend and get ready to save.

