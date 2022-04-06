Stop & Shop, Red Sox Team Up To “Strike Out” School Hunger

I gotta say this, Berkshire County, I love Stop & Shop Supermarkets and I love our Boston Red Sox!!! And now, those two organizations have partnered with one another for a great cause, and I love 'em even more!

In case you haven't heard the breaking news yet, allow me to fill you in. According to a statement from the Massachusetts-based Stop & Shop Supermarket chain, David "Big Papi" Ortiz and the Boston Red Sox are joining Stop & Shop to help strike out school hunger in Massachusetts. What an awesome idea!

Stop & Shop reports that for every strikeout during a Red Sox home game this season, the supermarket chain will donate 10,000 meals to its school food pantry. This is a multi-year campaign to Strike Out School Hunger, with a pledge to donate 10 million meals so no child has to go to school hungry.

This effort is all part of the Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program which was launched in 2019. The program works directly with schools to establish and support food pantries.

Stop & Shop's hope and goal with their Food Pantry Program is to make absolutely sure that all kids have consistent access to food. Gordon Reid, President of Stop & Shop, had this to say in the statement:

We want to limit the barriers that can impact a students’ ability to succeed and help them to build better futures. By teaming up with the Boston Red Sox, we're excited to get the baseball and broader New England community involved in the cause - and to shine an even brighter spotlight on the pressing issue of childhood hunger.

Great idea, guys! Come on, Red Sox bullpen, Strike 'Em Out! And Thanks, Stop & Shop, for all you do to help out the community. BTW, Stop & Shop is now the Official Grocery Store of the BoSox!

For more on the story, visit Stop & Shop's website here and for more on the School Food Pantry Program, click here.

LOOK: MLB history from the year you were born Stacker compiled key moments from Major League Baseball's history over the past 100 years. Using a variety of sources from Major League Baseball (MLB) record books, the Baseball Hall of Fame, and audio and video from events, we've listed the iconic moments that shaped a sport and a nation. Read through to find out what happened in MLB history the year you were born.

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.

LOOK: Biggest underdog victories in March Madness Every spring, legions of sports fans turn their attention to college basketball when March Madness takes the national spotlight. Using aggregated Associated Press data, BestOdds has come up with 10 of the biggest—and most unlikely—underdog wins in March Madness history.