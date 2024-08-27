Officials in Massachusetts City Desperate to Keep Supermarket Open

Officials in Massachusetts City Desperate to Keep Supermarket Open

Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media

Some Massachusetts shoppers who purchase food and goods at Stop & Shop will soon have to make travel adjustments. It was revealed earlier this summer that Stop & Shop will be closing 32 stores in the Northeast, eight of which are in Massachusetts.

One Massachusetts store that is part of the impending shutdown is the 545 Lincoln Street, Worcester location. According to The U.S. Sun, city officials tried desperately to keep the Worcester location open. A meeting was even held in July with Stop & Shop representatives to keep the Worcester location from closing but its fate has been sealed and the store will be closing along with seven other Massachusetts stores before Nov. 2. No concrete closure date has been provided as of this writing.

Which Other Massachusetts Stop and Shop Stores Will Be Closing This Fall? 

The seven other Massachusetts stores that are part of the 32 Stop & Shop closures in the Northeast include the following:

  • 932 North Montello St., Brockton
  • 36 New State Highway, Raynham
  • 341 Plymouth St., Halifax
  • 539-571 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury
  • 165 Needham St., Newton
  • 415 Cooley St., Springfield
  • 24 Mattakeesett St., Pembroke

What Will Happen to the Current Employees at the Worcester Location?

It was also reported in the same article by The U.S. Sun that the Lincoln Street team will be transferred to neighboring stores. Luckily those folks will still have employment if they choose to transfer.

