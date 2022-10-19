How would someone ever think that combining Flamin' Hot Cheetos and sushi would ever be a thing? Not only is it a thing, but it is available here in the Bay State!

Flamin' Hot Cheetos Sushi was just introduced this past year for a limited time and now it is back! In just one week (October 26th), the sushi is coming back to various Stop & Shop locations across Massachusetts! Therefore, if you're a fan of sushi, and also a fan of Flamin' Hot Cheetos, this just might be your favorite time of the year!

At the select Stop & Shops throughout the state where it's sold, the Flamin' Hot Cheetos Sushi rolls will be sold for $5.99 each. The sushi includes spicy crab, avocado, cream cheese, cucumber, and then is surrounded with Flamin' Hot Cheetos dust. It's also topped with spicy hot mayo.

Of course, there's no guarantee that the Stop & Shop near you will have the sushi as it is at select locations of the chain store. Not only that, but it is for a limited time. By limited time, we mean they are looking to see the Flamin' Hot Cheetos Sushi until December 4th. So, you will have a little less than a month and a half to snap some of this spicy sushi. Just be sure to get it while it's fresh!

And in case you may be wondering what kind of brand the sushi is, it comes from Hissho Sushi, which is currently available in over 2,200 locations across the country that include supermarkets, military bases, airports, and college campuses.

Enjoy your Flamin' Hot Cheetos Sushi while you can, Massachusetts!

