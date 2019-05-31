Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington and the Southern Berkshire Volunteer Ambulance Squad are teaming up to teach you the basics of recognizing the symptoms of severe bleeding and controlling the situation by using simple tools and skills that could save lives in the south county community plus you'll learn ways on getting medical help in a quick and effective way. These skills will be able to provide immediate treatment to those involved in a motor vehicle crash, construction accident or any similar emergency where someone is experiencing a serious injury and is at risk of life threatening blood loss.

The campaign has been deemed "Stop The Bleed" as a trio of free training sessions will be presented during the month of June. The public is invited to participate in these vital sessions which take place on Thursday June 6th from 10 to 11 am, Friday June 14th (Flag Day) between 2 and 3 pm and an evening meeting from 7 to 8 pm on Tuesday June 25th. All classes will be held at the ground floor conference room at Fairview Hospital located at 29 Lewis Avenue in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

Pre-registration is required. For more information, contact Heather Barbieri at (413) 854-9656 or you can e mail hbarbieri@bhs.org. To learn more about these classes in detail, log on to this web site by going here