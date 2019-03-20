Everything Is Stranger in the ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Trailer

This summer, get ready for Stranger Things 3 — the first trailer for the new season is above. Three seasons and we’re still not up to the Strangest Things ? smh.)

The only plot description or synopsis from the press release that accompanied the trailer:

One Summer Can Change Everything. School is out, pool is open. Welcome to summer of ‘85 in Hawkins.

Stranger Things remains one of Netflix’ biggest series. We’re now three seasons in to one of the streaming service’s true breakthroughs. The cast includes Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Dacre Montgomery, Cara Buono, and Cary Elwes. It’s now the summer of 1985 on the series, so expect some Back to the Future references, along with the usual horror hijinks.

Stranger Things returns with Season 3 on July 4 only on Netflix. Someday they’ll call one of these Strangest Things . Probably the final season.