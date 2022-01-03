Strike it Rich to Start 2022. Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot is $540 Million…

The ping pong balls will be bouncing tonight along with the hopes of lottery players throughout the Berkshires hoping to hit on all six numbers to win the first big jackpot of 2022.

Tonight’s Powerball jackpot has grown to $540 million dollars. Earlier this morning the Massachusetts Lottery jackpot was $520 million. At last check, tonight’s jackpot has grown to $450 million.

If you’re interested in beginning the new year as a multi-millionaire, you’ll need to purchase your Powerball ticket before 9:50 pm tonight. If you do happen to win tonight’s $540 million you can choose the cash payout of just over $384 million bucks. To walk away with the entire jackpot you will need to match all 5 numbers and the Powerball number. Match 5 numbers and miss the Powerball you’ll win $1 million. The payout drops dramatically after that. Matching 4 numbers you cash a check for only $100 dollars.

The other popular big-money lottery game is Mega Millions with drawings twice per week. Tomorrow’s Mega Millions jackpot to start 2022 currently sits at $244 million.

Both Powerball and Mega Millions costs $2 per play. Powerball you choose 5 numbers between 1 and 69 and then choose 1 number as your Powerball with a number range between 1 and 26. Mega Millions you choose 5 numbers between 1 and 70 and 1 number between 1 and 25 known as the gold Mega Ball. Powerball is drawn every Saturday, Monday, and Wednesday. Mega Millions is played every Tuesday and Friday.

Good Luck and “Just Imagine!”

KEEP READING: Here are the best places to retire in America