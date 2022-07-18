Strong Thunderstorms Likely This Afternoon In The Berkshires; Potential To Be Severe

Marjo and I were talking about just how bad that supercell was that ripped through Lenox last Tuesday. According to The Berkshire Eagle, winds reached 85 MPH at one point. Lest we forget, that is hurricane force, and it's no joke.

Although we desperately need rain in Berkshire County this July, no one wants destruction or the loss of life.

With temperatures expected to reach 91 on Wednesday, strong thunderstorms could precede the upcoming heat. Thunderstorms are a fact of life here in the summertime, but last Tuesday's supercell is a stark reminder of how bad they can get.

Monday: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 76F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Monday evening: Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tuesday: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 86F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.

Tuesday evening: Generally fair. Low 66F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally sunny. High around 90F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday evening: Generally fair. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.

Information courtesy of weather.com