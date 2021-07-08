Just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday night the Great Barrington Fire Department was dispatched to the area of the Goodwill on Stockbridge Road for a possible structure fire.

Chief Burger arrived on the scene within minutes and struck the first alarm for a working fire at 232 Stockbridge Road, the old Wonderful Things building. Heavy brown smoke was pouring from every area of the old 2.5 story building.

Great Barrington’s first engine arrived a few minutes later. Hose lines were simultaneously stretched to the basement, first, and second floors where fire was found. The bulk of the fire was quickly down. However, fire extended to many void areas in the walls and ceilings of the building and crews works for several hours to ensure all hot spots were extinguished. All crews were back in service by midnight.

Great Barrington responded with three engines, a ladder, and rescue. They were assisted by a ladder from Monterey and and engine from Sheffield. Southern Berkshire Ambulance and the Support Group provided rehab obscene. Additional fire calls in town were covered by Stockbridge, Sheffield, and Egremont Fire Departments.

Stockbridge Road was shut down for several hours. The police worked to detour traffic.

“I’m proud of the hard work done by our firefighter’s and mutual aid companies to contain fire throughout such and old building,” said Chief Burger.

The fire is under investigation by the Great Barrington Police and Fire departments and the State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office.

