2 Restaurant Chains with Massachusetts Locations Continue to Struggle

Massachusetts continues to see restaurant closures, as many companies have had to shutter underperforming locations to survive.

Times Have Changed; Massachusetts Folks Aren't Going Out to Eat as Often

It's not like the good old days when people were going out to eat regularly. Times have changed, and people are eating at home for a variety of reasons. Restaurants took a downturn during the pandemic and never really rebounded to the place they were at pre-COVID. In addition, food prices have surged over the past couple of years to the point where many people can no longer afford to eat out. Another reason people may not be dining out as much is that not only have food prices increased, but for many eateries, the food quality either hasn't improved or has decreased.

Two Big Restaurant Chains with Massachusetts Locations are Struggling Financially

According to Chowhound, there are two restaurant chains that both have multiple locations in Massachusetts that are continuing to struggle financially.

Hooters

Hooters filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April 2025, and according to Chowhound, the bankruptcy seemed like it would give the restaurant chain a shot at reorganizing its debt as the company proposed selling off 100 restaurants owned by Hooters Corporate to a few of the company's franchisees. As for the closures, the move essentially trimmed the fat and ensured that only the most profitable stores remain open. Hooters only has four locations in Massachusetts, including Dedham, Saugus, Shrewsbury, and West Springfield.

KFC is another restaurant on Chowhound's list that is struggling. KFC has 49 locations in Massachusetts, but the chain had three consecutive quarters of losses in 2024, and then relocated its headquarters from Kentucky to Texas. Chowhound also mentioned that there was a string of KFC franchisee bankruptcies abroad, resulting in hundreds of restaurants closing down. See the full list here.

