Here’s When Berkshire County Motorists Can Install Studded Snow Tires

Berkshire County residents know how rough our winters can be. It's not unusual for us to get a foot or more of snow at times during the winter. Heck, back in 2011 we experienced a major snowstorm on Halloween weekend. That's the Berkshires. You can expect blizzards and storms even before winter officially kicks in. With all the snow that accumulates throughout the county, motorists must drive safely and be prepared for hazardous roads.

Years Ago I Had to Drive from Springfield to the Berkshires in a Terrible Blizzard

I remember over a decade ago when I was driving my father-in-law back from Baystate Health in Springfield after he had heart surgery. It was a blizzard that night and he wasn't able to stay at the hospital an extra night, so he and a few other of my family members jumped in my car, and I drove them back to the Berkshires.

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Studded Snow Tires Got My Family and Me Out of a Very Scary Situation

I didn't show it on my face, but I was facing some white-knuckle driving that night as we drove through each town leading back to the Berkshires. It was whiteout conditions, and I had a very difficult time seeing the road. We eventually made it back home safely and I was glad I had studded snow tires installed on my car. This story serves as a reminder that if you are a Massachusetts motorist, you'll want to get some installed on your vehicle.

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Can Berkshire County Folks Install Snow Tires on Their Vehicles Now?

Keep in mind, you aren't required by law to have studded snow tires on your car in Massachusetts, but if you want them, you can have them installed and drive around with them legally starting Nov.1 through Apr. 30 of the following year. If you are caught driving around with studded snow tires in Massachusetts outside of that time frame, you could be slapped with a $50 fine.

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