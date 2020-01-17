Student Makes Verbal Threat to Use Weapon

Police are investigating a Tuesday morning incident at Mount Everett Regional School in which a student made a verbal threat to use a weapon at the school in the presence of other students.

The Berkshire Edge reports, in an email sent late Tuesday to parents and families of Mount Everett students, Principal Jesse Carpenter said, “A student made a verbal threat late this morning with the possible suggestion of using a weapon in school while speaking to other students.”

You can read the entire article by going to The Berkshire Edge's website.