Study On Alzheimer’s Nasal Vaccine Hits Close To Eric’s Heart

A lot of people are aware(including many that don't even know me personally) that my father passed away a few years ago. Mentally, he just could no longer function with any degree of accuracy. My dad had been diagnosed with a condition known as Aphasia which is typical of patients with Alzheimer's Disease and/or other types of dementia.

Aphasia primarily affects speech and language. My father's condition progressively got worse and worse. Why? Because there is still so much to learn regarding Alzheimer's Disease and all its related conditions. That's why(even when money's tight--like now) I always try to dig deep and contribute whenever I can to Alzheimer's research.

My eyes lit up and my heart filled up with hope when I saw this particular news item and I figured I would spread the good news! Boston's Brigham and Women's Hospital announced on Tuesday that they will be testing the safety and efficiency of a new nasal vaccine aimed at slowing and(God Willing!) preventing Alzheimer's Disease.

According to a media statement from Brigham and Women's Hospital, the trial represents the culmination of nearly 20 years of research led by Howard L. Weiner, MD, co-director of the Ann Romney Center for Neurologic Diseases at the Brigham.

The trial will include 16 participants between the ages of 60 and 85, all with early, symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease but generally healthy otherwise. Each of the participants will receive two doses of the nasal vaccine one week apart.

The vaccine uses Protollin which is a substance that stimulates the immune system. According to researchers, Protollin is designed to activate white blood cells found in the lymph nodes on the sides and back of the neck to migrate to the brain and trigger clearance of beta amyloid plaques which is one of the hallmarks of Alzheimer's Disease.

Dr. Weiner had this to say in the media statement:

The launch of the first human trial of a nasal vaccine for Alzheimer's is a remarkable milestone. Over the last two decades, we've amassed preclinical evidence suggesting the potential of this nasal vaccine for AD. If clinical trials in humans show that the vaccine is safe and effective, this could represent a nontoxic treatment for people with Alzheimer's, and it could also be given early to help prevent Alzheimer's in people at risk.

For more info on the study and clinical trials, visit Brigham and Women's Hospital's website here. I'm keeping my fingers crossed for some positive results to come out of this. I miss you every single day, Dad, and I love you.

