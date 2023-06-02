Study Says Massachusetts Is One Of The Top 20 States For…What?

Planning on taking the family on a summer getaway this year? Traveling abroad sounds nice, but who can afford that? I know I can't. If you can't afford it either, there's good news! There are plenty of great places to visit right here in the good old USA.

Recently, the betting experts at Gambling.com conducted a study on the "Best US States To Vacation This Summer" and if you haven't made your summer vacation plans yet, it's definitely worth a look.

First off, to come up with the results for the study, the Gambling.com team looked at 5 key metrics such as the availability and affordability of accommodations, the number of historical landmarks and state parks, the average amount of sunlight, and more.

Guess what? Not surprisingly (to those of us who live here anyway), Massachusetts made the top 20 - just barely - at #20! However, what was surprising (to me at least) was that Massachusetts was the only New England state to make it on the list! I can't tell you how many GREAT summer vacations I've had in Ogunquit, Maine, or at Hampton Beach in New Hampshire. Plenty.

Anyway, as I stated above, if you haven't made your summer vacation plans yet, check these out: Gambling.com's Top 20 US States To Vacation This Summer:

Virginia Florida Illinois Georgia Ohio Indiana Kentucky Iowa/New Jersey (tie) New Jersey/Iowa (tie) California/Pennsylvania (tie) Pennsylvania/California (tie) Maryland New York Texas Arizona North Carolina Mississippi Michigan Kansas Massachusetts

Don't get me wrong, I love to travel and I feel every state has as least one thing of great interest worth checking out, but some of the states above that ranked higher than Massachusetts??? I mean, COME ON!

Check out the rankings in full and find out why each state ranked where they did by visiting Gambling.com's website here. And wherever you head to this summer, I hope the weather's perfect during your visit and you don't forget something at home.

