Study Says Which Massachusetts City Is Best For Thrill Seekers

I have a question for you Berkshire County residents: Are you the type of person who spends your weekends or free time out looking for adventure? The type of person who isn't satisfied until your adrenaline (along with your heart rate) is at full tilt?

Whether the activity of choice be sky jumping, kayaking, hang gliding, surfing, bungee jumping, canyoning, swimming with sharks, or whatever, there are thrill seekers out there who LOVE IT!

The folks at Shane Co., the largest privately-owned jeweler in the country, recently took a look at the 100 largest American cities to see which ones provided the most action for thrill seekers.

The Shane Co. team used several key factors to come up with the results including the number of ATV rentals, the number of amusement places and arcades, the number of kayak rentals, the number of bungee jumping locations, and much more.

Believe it or not, Boston, Massachusetts landed in the top 10 nationwide for being one of the best cities for thrill seekers. It turns out that Boston scored well above average in several key metrics to rank the city at #7!

Listen to this: The national average for the number of rock climbing locations is 8.16. Boston doubles that by having 16! Also, the national average for the number of amusement places and arcades per city is 274.51. Are you ready for this? Boston has 653!!!

Here are the top 10 Most Thrilling U.S. Cities, according to Shane Co.:

San Diego, CA Los Angeles, CA Riverside, CA New York, NY Denver, CO San Francisco, CA Boston, MA San Jose, CA Las Vegas, NV Tampa, FL

Take a look at the full rankings (as well as more reasons why Boston landed so high on the list) by visiting Shane Co.'s website here.

