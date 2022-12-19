Berkshire County in western Massachusetts is no stranger to some pretty spectacular real estate. From historical homes to modern mountain retreats, The Berkshires has a property for every taste.

With proximity to New York City and Boston and a market that boasts far more square footage and significantly less expensive homes, there are always hot properties in The Berkshires.

Take this absolutely spectacular estate in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, one of the most iconic towns in Berkshire County. Stockbridge is home to the Norman Rockwell Museum and Studio, the Naumkeag estate which includes an 1886 mansion and gardens, Chesterwood, home of Lincoln Memorial sculptor Daniel Chester French, and Berkshire Botanical Gardens, just to name a few.

For just $12 million, you can claim this piece of heaven in the southern Berkshires. Listed by Patrice C. Melluzzo with William Pitt Sotheby's - Great Barrington, this is truly one of the area's finest residences. Basking in the idyllic mountain scenery and designed and crafted to meticulous standards, this distinguished 6.2-acre compound is surrounded by captivating, protected vistas far and wide.

In the enduring tradition of Berkshire County's iconic estates, this extraordinary residence is a place for life to the fullest, providing an endless source of enjoyment in beautiful indoor and outdoor spaces. Fine millwork and nine fireplaces underscore the comfortably elegant environment. The main home is 9,339 square feet with five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and three half baths. Lower-level entertainment in the home includes a media room, wine cellar, and fitness studio. Outside the home, the grounds have extraordinary wrap-around tiered stone terraces that feature a pool with a pool house and spectacular terraced and formal gardens with fountains. The property also includes a three-bedroom guest home.