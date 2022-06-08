Stunning $4M Lakefront Home in The Berkshires with Tennis, Gourmet Kitchen is a Dream

Berkshire County in western Massachusetts is no stranger to some pretty spectacular real estate. From historical homes to modern mountain retreats, The Berkshires has a property for every taste.

With proximity to New York City and Boston and a market that boasts far more square footage and significantly less expensive homes, The Berkshires always has hot properties available.

Nothing quite compares to the peace and serenity of a waterfront home in The Berkshires hills. Set amongst the mountains, if you're lucky (or wealthy) enough to score a property that sits on one of The Berkshires' spectacular bodies of water you know the beauty you wake up to every day.

Just recently listed, by William Pitt Sotheby's, this New Marlboro, Massachusetts property situated on Lake Buel is a rare opportunity to own a spectacular contemporary lakefront home with a private beach and dock.

This breathtaking home features four en-suite bedrooms and one-half bath. The main level houses one of the bedrooms and a full bath along with the home's unique gourmet kitchen, dining room, screen porch, and a large family room with a wood-burning fireplace. The second interior level features three en-suite bedrooms as well as a bonus room or gym space, lake views, and ample closet space.

Once outside, the expansive lake view deck features a stone fireplace and hot tub, perfect for outdoor entertaining. Owners also have use of a private association with tennis courts.

This breathtaking resort-style home offers unparalleled craftsmanship, and exceptional amenities, and is sure to impress the most discerning buyer.