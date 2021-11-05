Massachusetts is home to some pretty amazing properties, from gorgeous mountain retreats in The Berkshires to stunning Beacon Hill townhomes and of course, jaw-dropping Cape Cod estates.

The price tag on these properties can leave some in sticker shock as many of these properties are on the market for more than some people will earn in their entire lifetime, but I guess it's all relative.

While an area like The Berkshires can provide buyers with giant estates sitting on acres upon acres for "only" a few million, as your head towards the eastern part of the state and of course on to the Cape and the Islands, prices skyrocket.

So I guess it comes as no surprise that according to Zillow, the most expensive residence publically listed on the market right now calls Martha's Vineyard its home.

Swordspoint is a palatial seven-bedroom, six-bathroom estate that sprawls across 3,864 square feet and is considered to be one of the Vineyard's most oceanfront properties.

Located in West Tisbury, the property offers a one-of-a-kind location, picturesque natural Cape Cod beauty, and privacy with almost ten acres of land and 640 feet of private beachfront property. There are two abutting properties that also provide unobstructed panoramic views of the ocean, in addition to views of ponds, dunes, coastlines, and to the northwest, the Elizabeth Islands.

According to Patty Kendall of Kendall & Kendall Real Estate of Martha's Vineyard, access to these properties is through a very large private estate with park-like grounds. The renovated main building contains four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. The renovation was "architecturally sensitive" to the pristine charm of its surrounding environment and keeps the home's traditional Cape Cod style intact.

The first floor offers an open plan living and dining room, a kitchen with wet bar extension, a dining nook, and powder room; a hallway to the west leads to a first-floor bedroom, full bathroom, and family room. The northern and eastern sides of the first floor are wrapped by a screened porch. The second floor offers the Master Bedroom with en suite bathroom, a private balcony deck; and two additional bedrooms, each with a full en suite bathroom. A path from this residence leads to 445 feet of private beach.

The abutting plot of land contains a one-level home with cathedral ceilings, a large open living area, and an additional three bedrooms and one bathroom as well as decks on the first floor and roof. This parcel has plenty of room to build additional structures which could all have their own access to the property's private beach.

Together these two properties offer unprecedented opportunities in this incredibly beautiful area of the north shore.

All this will run you a cool $30,000,000. Does anyone want to float me a loan?

